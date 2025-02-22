Wings Lose Four Straight

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Philadelphia Wings News Release







The Philadelphia Wings could not solve the Albany Firewolves defense and goaltender Doug Jamieson with sufficient frequency Saturday night as they dropped an 11-6 decision in New York. The setback sends the Wings into their third bye week with a 5-6 record but with an upcoming opportunity to turn tables on Albany in two weeks at Wells Fargo Center.

Philadelphia opened the scoring with a goal from Phil Caputo 2:58 into the contest, but it was one of only two the Wings scored in the first half. Albany potted the next four goals before Holden Cattoni scored near the halfway point of the second quarter, and then the Firewolves potted three more before halftime to go ahead 7-2.

Both sides quieted down on offense in the second half, which was 30 minutes of exchanging goals - Blaze Riorden, Brennan O'Neill, Mitch Jones and Joe Resetarits all scored in the second half, but each Phialdelphia goal was answered by an Albany tally as the Firewolves maintained their five-goal gap at the end.

Resetarits led the club in scoring with a goal and three assists for four points, while Jones added a pair of assists to his goal for a three-point night; Cattoni had the same total. Alex Pace and Sam LeClair each added an assist.

Nick Damude started the game and made 32 saves on 42 shots in 38:44 of play before stepping aside for Deacan Knott just before the halfway point of the third quarter. Knott stopped 19 of the 20 shots he faced in 21:16 of action.

The Wings will resume their schedule on March 8 when they host the Firewolves at Wells Fargo Center at 7pm.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.