Albany FireWolves Get Full Team Effort in Dominant 11-6 Win Over Philadelphia Wings

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release









Albany Firewolves' Dyson Williams and Sam Firth on game night

(Albany FireWolves) Albany Firewolves' Dyson Williams and Sam Firth on game night(Albany FireWolves)

ALBANY, NY - After a tough stretch of games, the Albany FireWolves (3-8) earned a hard fought 11-6 win over the Philadelphia Wings (5-6) at MVP Arena in front of a great crowd who brought the energy on Alphie's Birthday.

The FireWolves made several strategic changes during the week that paid dividends as a new defensive system frustrated the Wings and John Piatelli had a big game offensively after being moved back into the lineup.

Tye Kurtz led the way for the FireWolves with 6 points on 4 goals and 2 assists, but goalie Doug Jamieson stole the show making 46 saves on 52 shots on goal. Scoring for the FireWolves was rounded out by John Piatelli with 5 points (2g, 3a), Alex Simmons with 5 points (1g, 4a), Dyson Williams with 4 points (1g, 3a), Travis Longboat and Ethan Walker both with identical 2 points (1g, 1a), and Patrick Kaschalk added 1 goal. Joe Nardella had another great game at the faceoff circle winning 16 of 21 faceoffs.

View the full stats here: ALBANY VS PHILADELPHIA

Watch the highlights below:

The game began with Philadelphia striking first to take a 1-0 lead, but Albany quickly responded. Piatelli scored on the run and then Kurtz scored two in a row to end the first quarter with the FireWolves up 3-1.

In the second quarter, Kaschalk added another in transition to give the FireWolves a 4-1 lead. Soon after the Wings would get one back on the power play to cut the lead to 4-2. The FireWolves didn't flinch as they went on another three-goal run. Kurtz fired a rocket from deep, Piatelli found space on a pick and roll, and Walker scored a diving shot to get the momentum back in Albany's favor. Heading into halftime the FireWolves held a 7-2 lead.

After an entertaining mascot lacrosse game at halftime, the third quarter would be back and forth with the teams trading goals. The Wings would score first making it 7-3. Kurtz then scored his fourth goal of the game to bring it to 8-3, but Philadelphia answered less than a minute later to cut it to 8-4. Then, Williams dashed to the net and buried his first of the game to extend the Albany lead to 9-4. Twenty seconds later, the Wings quickly added another goal to make it 5-9, but soon after Longboat would score from up top to end the quarter with the FireWolves leading 10-5.

The final quarter was physical and fast as Albany controlled the pace and limited the Wings' opportunities. Philadelphia would convert on a power play opportunity, but Albany responded a minute later with Simmons scoring a dunk from behind the net on the power play. Jamieson and the defense held strong as the FireWolves earned a much needed 11-6 win over the Wings.

Next up for Albany is a trip west down the I90 to face the Rochester Knighthawks at Blue Cross Arena on Friday, February 28. The FireWolves next home game is on Saturday, March 15 at MVP Arena for Marvel Super Hero Night.

Get tickets now for Marvel Super Hero Night! Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.