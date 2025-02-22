Las Vegas Desert Dogs Defeat Colorado Mammoth, 14-7

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

DENVER, Col. -- The Las Vegas Desert Dogs (3-8) wrapped up their third game in seven days with a matchup against the Colorado Mammoth (6-5). After a tough outing in their previous game, the Desert Dogs rebounded nicely, securing a 14-7 victory- marking their third win of the 2024-25 season. In the win, Casey Jackson recorded his 150th career NLL goal, Adam Poitras got his first career hat trick, and Jack Hannah got 200 points in his NLL career as well.

The Desert Dogs peppered the Colorado goalie with 14 shots throughout the first quarter but managed to score only one goal, thanks to Johnathan Donville. He fired from the top of the zone and snuck the puck into the net with a low shot. The Mammoth, however, scored twice to take a 2-1 lead at the end of the first.

Rookie Jackson Webster got the scoring started for Las Vegas in the second, finding a bouncing ball in the crease and flinging it into the corner of the net. His goal was quickly followed by fellow rookie Adam Poitras, who charged in front of the net and scored on a stuff shot. The scoring streak continued as Brandon Goodwin capitalized on a transition play, finishing off a rush into the offensive zone after a successful penalty kill. The Desert Dogs surged to a 4-2 lead midway through the second quarter.

Poitras then added his second goal of the night with the shot clock winding down, firing the ball into the net. He completed his hat trick by scooping up a loose ball in the crease and burying it into a wide-open net. Las Vegas went on a dominant 5-0 run during the second quarter, entering halftime with a 6-2 lead- their first halftime advantage since Jan. 18.

Goalie Landon Kells played lights out in the first half, hoisting a 92% save percentage. He blanked the Mammoth in the second quarter, the first time they held an opponent scoreless in a quarter.

The Desert Dogs' leading goal scorer, Jack Hannah, found the back of the net on Las Vegas' first possession of the third quarter, keeping Colorado on their heels. Casey Jackson kept the momentum going for the Pack, first beating the Mammoth goalie with a shot over the left shoulder and then capitalizing on a wide-open backdoor opportunity. Jackson now has 19 goals on the season, and the Desert Dogs extended their scoring streak to 8-0.

Colorado finally broke through with a goal at the six-minute mark of the third quarter, their first score since the opening frame. However, their momentum was short-lived as Sean Westly responded immediately with a goal for Las Vegas. The Mammoth managed to rally with two more goals before the end of the quarter, but the Desert Dogs still held a 10-5 lead heading into the final frame.

Las Vegas needed to withstand a fourth-quarter push from Colorado to secure the win. Despite heavy pressure from the Mammoth, Donville notched his second goal of the night with a wicked shot. Colorado responded with a goal of their own during 4-on-4 play, followed by a shorthanded tally. However, the Desert Dogs remained in control, as Goodwin, Webster, and Hannah each scored their second goal of the night before the final buzzer. A dominant performance from Las Vegas allowed them to leave Denver with a commanding 14-7 victory.

The Desert Dogs will be on bye this upcoming week but will be back in action at home against the Halifax Thunderbirds on March 1 at 7 p.m. PST.

LVDD TOP SCORERS

#3 Jonathan Donville: 8 points (2G, 6A)

#33 Jack Hannah: 7 points (2G, 5A)

#19 Adam Poitras: 4 points (3G, 1A)

