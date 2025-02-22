Scigliano Stifles Warriors' Offence in Road Victory

Vancouver, BC - The Saskatchewan Rush stifled the Vancouver Warriors' defence in a 10-7 win inside Rogers Arena. Brock Haley, Clark Walter, Robert Church and Austin Shanks all had two goals for the Rush. Frank Scigliano made 31 saves in the win. The Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in a week when the Buffalo Bandits come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, March 1st.

