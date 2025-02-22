Scigliano Stifles Warriors' Offence in Road Victory
February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush News Release
Vancouver, BC - The Saskatchewan Rush stifled the Vancouver Warriors' defence in a 10-7 win inside Rogers Arena. Brock Haley, Clark Walter, Robert Church and Austin Shanks all had two goals for the Rush. Frank Scigliano made 31 saves in the win. The Saskatchewan Rush are back on Co-op Field in a week when the Buffalo Bandits come to SaskTel Centre for a 7:00PM start on Saturday, March 1st.
Check out the Saskatchewan Rush Statistics
Images from this story
|
Saskatchewan Rush's Frank Scigliano
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025
- Scigliano Stifles Warriors' Offence in Road Victory - Saskatchewan Rush
- Vancouver Warriors Fall Short Against Rush 10-7 - Vancouver Warriors
- Las Vegas Desert Dogs Defeat Colorado Mammoth, 14-7 - Las Vegas Desert Dogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.