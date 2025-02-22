Vancouver Warriors Fall Short Against Rush 10-7

February 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver Warriors News Release









Vancouver Warriors' Marcus Klarich versus Saskatchewan Rush's Keegan Bell and Frank Scigliano

(Vancouver Warriors) Vancouver Warriors' Marcus Klarich versus Saskatchewan Rush's Keegan Bell and Frank Scigliano(Vancouver Warriors)

The Vancouver Warriors had a three-goal rally in the fourth quarter but came up short in a 10-7 loss to the Saskatchewan Rush in front of 9,551 fans at Rogers Arena on Marvel Super Hero Night.

Keegan Bal scored his 200th career goal on a penalty shot, finishing the game with four points (2G, 2A). Adam Charalambides scored a pair, Kevin Crowley had two points (1G, 1A), and Riley Loewen and Steph Charbonneau chipped in a goal apiece.

Aden Walsh turned aside 34 shots in the loss.

The Warriors move to 5-6 on the season and have a bye week before heading down to face the San Diego Seals at Pechanga Arena on Friday, March 7th at 7:30pm PT.

For season tickets, group tickets, premium options, and all ticketing options, please go to vancouverwarriors.com for all the details.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from February 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.