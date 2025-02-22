Player Transactions

The Albany FireWolves have placed Jackson Nishimura on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Albany FireWolves have placed Practice Player Ben MacDonnell on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed John Lintz on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Caelan Mander on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Riley Hutchcraft on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Rochester Knighthawks have placed Practice Player Kevin Orleman on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

