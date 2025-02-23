Wings Drop Road Trip in the VFW Sports Center to Bobcats

February 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Bismarck over the weekend to take on the Bobcats in hopes to come away with a few points. Although they were able to get a few points on the board, they ended up dropping both games over the weekend.

Friday, February 21st (VFW Sports Center: Bismarck, ND) Scoring would start just two minutes into the second period when Bismarck's Evan Hunter would find the back of the net. After this, there would be a bit of back-and-forth action between the two teams, but unfortunately the Bobcats would get another chance and would extend their lead. This goal would be at the 13:57 mark, and would be scored by Tommy Cronin. Before the period would end, there would be coincidental roughing penalties between the Wings Jibber Kuhl and the Bobcats Tristen Trevino, but there would be no additional scoring to round out the first period, leaving the score 2-0 with the Bobcats in the lead.

The beginning of the second period would seem like the Wings might be able to turn the game around. Scoring, again, would start just two minutes into the period. This time, it would be the Wings getting on the scoreboard. This goal would be scored by Owen Pitters in his return after his injury, getting assists from Briggs Orr and Cooper Anderson. Just as it seemed like the Wings bench was gaining momentum and creating some offense, the Bobcats would respond just a minute and a half later. Keanu Krenn would score, and this time it would be on the Power Play for the Bobcats. After this, the Wings wouldn't give up. They would seem to try and continue to generate more offense, but would be unable to do so. Instead, at the 12:02 mark, Evan Hunter would score his second goal of the night, extending the Bobcat's lead even further.

In the third period, it would seem like both teams' frustrations would seem to start to boil over. Both teams would start to take some harder hits at one another, and at the 11:39 mark, there would be fighting penalties between Wings Ryder Many Grey Horses and Bobcat's Ollie Chessler. These would be the final penalties of the game, and there would be no additional scoring. The Bobcats would take this game with a score of 4-1.

Damon Cunningham was in net for the Wings, stopping 30 of 34 shots sent his way Friday night.

Saturday, February 22nd (VFW Sports Center: Bismarck, ND) Although the Wings would be able to generate a bit more offense than they did Friday night, it would not be as good of a showing for the team. The frustrations from Friday night would continue to boil over into Saturday, and both teams would not be able to let them subside.

Scoring would wait a bit other than it had on Friday night, and the Wings would start out the period out-shooting the Bobcats. But, at the 10:13 mark, Louie Kamienski would score for Bismarck. Then, after the Wings would draw a penalty, Matthew Rafalski would score on the Power Play, bringing their lead over the Wings to 2-0.

In the second period, it would start off with both teams getting frustrated with each other. At the 2:17 mark, Cooper Anderson and Wyatt Sypniweski would drop the gloves and each take 5 minute roughing penalties. Just two minutes later, there would be more fighting between the teams, this time between Gianni Divita, Nick Snyder for the Bobcats and Briggs Orr, Elvis Laskovs for the Wings. After all of that, at the 8:42 mark, Kyle Doll would score for the Bobcats, extending the lead for them even further. Shortly after, Tommy Cronin would score for them, bringing their score to 4-0. At the 14:39 mark, Alexandr Kim would score, and just over ten seconds later, they would score again, this time by Julian Beaumont, creating a bad string of scoring and luck for the Wings.

Although the Wings would not be able to create any offense throughout the first two periods, the third would be a way for them to at least get on the board. And, they were even able to outshoot the Bobcats for the entirety of the third period as well. At the 5:10 mark, the Wings would finally get on the board when Bryce Johnson would find the back of the net. This goal would be assisted by Joey Mugaas and Ryder Many Grey Horses. After some back and forth action, and after Bismarck would have to go on the Penalty Kill, the Wings would also get a Power Play goal on the weekend as well. The Power Play goal would be scored by Leonid Bulgakov, and assisted by Gavin Reed and Sebastian Lillsund. This would be the last scoring opportunity for both teams of the game. But, before the weekend could end, there would be one more fight between Bismarck's Wyatt Sypniewski and Aberdeen's Jack McDonough. The end score for Saturday would be 6-2 with Bismarck winning.

Damon Cunningham was again in net for the Wings Saturday night, stopping 27 of 33 shots sent his way.

Next weekend, the Wings will be traveling to Minot to take on the Minotauros, before coming back to Aberdeen to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen in the Odde Ice Center. More information on those games to come.

