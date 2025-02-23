St Cloud Moves into Playoff Position

February 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

St. Cloud split this weekend after a 3-0 shutout over the Mallards and a 5-3 loss to Austin. Friday night the Norsemen took control of the play from the outset outshooting Minnesota 18-5 in the first en route to a 43-18 shot advantage. Bronson Hunt, Sam Crane, and Tyler Wishart fueled the scoring and Gabe Gallivan picked up 2 assists. Beck Liden made 18 saves for his second straight shutout and 5th of the year. On Saturday the game was tied 1-1 after the first thanks to Tyler Geyer's 3rd of season. Bronson Hunt and Hudson Blue picked up the assists. The Norsemen fell behind 5-1 in the second period before Hudson Blue scored his 12th of the year to stop the momentum and give the Norsemen life heading into the third. Tim Runtso pulled St. Cloud within two just a minute and a half in with assists from Mason Lebel and Tyler Wishart. The Norsemen outshot Austin 13-1 in the third period but couldn't get any closer as their rally fell short. St. Cloud (23-17-1-3) has moved one point ahead of Aberdeen into 4th place in the Central with 15 games remaining. St. Cloud will play three against North Iowa this week traveling to Mason City on Wednesday and Saturday. Friday night is Sta Fit night at the MAC. The first 150 through the door will receive a free 3-day pass. Puck drop is 7 pm with doors opening at six. Tickets are available at the door or click the ticket tab on the home page.

