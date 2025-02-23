Ehrhard's Pair of Goals Helps Bugs Earn Three Points in Colorado

February 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Shreveport Mudbugs News Release







The Shreveport Mudbugs (30-16-4) got a pair of goals from David Ehrhard, but couldn't overcome a tough effort from the Colorado Grit falling 3-2 in OT at the Greeley Ice Haus Saturday evening.

SHV opened up the scoring just 1:56 into the game as David Ehrhard rifled home his sixth goal of the year to give the Bugs an early 1-0 edge.

COL stormed back in the second period, throwing 20 shots in the period alone which resulted in goals from the Grit by Luke Helgeson and Braden Junker at 11:08 and 14:17 respectively. The Grit led 2-1 after two.

The Bugs would have a late response in the third as Ehrhard did it again tallying his second goal of the game at 19:27 w/ the extra attacker on to even the score, 2-2. Charlie Fink and Brent Litchard picked up the helpers on the game-tying tally.

The game would go into OT for a second straight and this time it was Alexander German scoring his 10th goal of the year on the PP to lift the Grit past the Bugs, 3-2.

Nikola Goich was sharp again in this series making 34 stops.

The Bugs will have next weekend off beginning a big three-game series on the road against the Corpus Christi IceRays. Game 1 will be on Mar. 7th w/ puck drop scheduled for 7:35 p.m. from the American Bank Center.

