Rhinos Split Series with Brahmas, 2-1 in Game 2

February 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

El Paso Rhinos News Release







Friday: Lone Star Brahmas 3 @ El Paso Rhinos 1 - The 2024/25 season is winding down here as the Lone Star Brahmas are welcomed to the Sun City for the first of two games against the Rhinos. The puck drops on Rhino ice and for the first nine whole minutes of the game not a single score was made as Brendan Holahan keeps the Brahmas at bay. It would ultimately be the Brahmas who took the first score of the night at the 9:23 mark as Owen Kerr takes a goal. Not even a minute later the Rhinos bring it back as AJ Reed ties it up at 1-1 as we head into the second period. After intermission it's all on the goaltenders as both teams maintain the 1-1 lead all throughout the second and moving on to the third. Unfortunately for the Rhinos the Brahmas take one goal in the first minute and one in the last to take a 3-1 victory over the Rhinos.

Saturday: Lone Star Brahmas 1 @ El Paso Rhinos 2 - Rhinos & Brahmas are back on the ice for Game #2 and El Paso is aiming for vengeance. Defense on both sides holds through the first period and we'd head in to the second period scoreless. Rasmus Nousiainen and Beckett Hinchsliff take back-to-back goals for the Rhinos and take a quick 2-0 lead. Just a few minutes later Brahmas bring it back within one point, but this would be the last score of the day as the Goaltenders on both ends prevent any more goals. Rhinos take Game #2 with aa 2-1 victory, splitting the series.

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from February 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.