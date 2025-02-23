Aberdeen Wings Sign Tender for the 2025-26 Season: Torran Origitano

February 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League, are pleased to announce the tender signing of Torran Origitano!

Origitano, from Elmhurst, IL, is a 5'9 170 lbs left-shot forward currently playing for the Chicago Fury U18 (T1EHL). So far this season he has appeared in 57 games, scoring 23 goals, 21 assists, for 44 total points.

Director of Player Personnel for the Aberdeen Wings, Al Dorich says "We're excited to have Torran Origitano a part of the Aberdeen organization. Torran has separated himself this year as a highly talented player in the Tier 1 league who uses his creativity and playmaking ability to generate offense. From a coaching perspective, I have seen his game continue to take steps toward becoming an elite-level hockey player. We are excited to help his progression."

Assistant Coach Eric Hirschhaut continues on with "We are very excited to announce the tender signing of Torran Origitano from the Chicago Fury U18 Team for next season. Torran is a very energetic and gifted player who we've had our eyes on for the last two years, and he attended our Main Camp last summer. Torran played in a few games for us as an affiliate player in November when we went up to Minot and did very well. We are excited to watch him the rest of this season with the Chicago Fury playing with our Director of Player Personnel, Al Dorich. Happy to welcome him and his family to our Wings Family!"

