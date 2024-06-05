Wind Surge Rely on Four Run Spree, Stout Arms to Defeat Northwest Arkansas

June 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark.-The Wichita Wind Surge relied on four consecutive runs and strong pitching in a 4-2 victory over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. The win is Wichita's first on the road in nearly three weeks, dating back to May 16 against Tulsa.

Rodolfo Durán continued his scorching start to the series with a solo home run that just got over the wall in right-center in the bottom of the third. He's hit two round-trippers in two games this week against Wind Surge pitching, while the Naturals have left the yard 11 times in seven contests with Wichita.

Jeferson Morales pushed an RBI single the opposite way to tie the game on an Emmanuel Rodriguez run in the top of the fourth. Tanner Schobel and Jake Rucker followed in the frame with nearly identical run-scoring doubles down the left field line to put the Wind Surge up 3-1 through three and a half.

Carson McCusker grounded a single back up the middle, allowing Schobel to cross home plate in the top of the fifth. The Wichita corner outfielder has tallied three hits already against Northwest Arkansas this week.

Although Tyler Tolbert scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth, Austin Brice would respond by striking out six of his final seven batters faced to secure the 4-2 win for the Wind Surge.

Adams improved to 3-4 on the season after receiving the win, allowing an earned run on four hits and two walks against three strikeouts in five innings. Brice earned his first save of the 2024 season and first since 2022, getting punchouts for every out across the final two innings.

Wichita continues their road series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals on Thursday, June 6, for a doubleheader. Game 1 has a 4:05 PM first pitch, with Game 2 following shortly after Game 1 goes final. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

