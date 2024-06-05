Logan Evans Awarded League Pitcher of the Month

June 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Arkansas Travelers News Release







Arkansas Travelers pitcher Logan Evans was selected as the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for May by Minor League Baseball. The right-hander went 4-1 with a 0.63 ERA in five starts. Over 28.2 innings, he struck out 33, walked four and allowed just a.163 batting average. He led the TL in ERA, WHIP (0.70) and wins during the month.

For the season, Evans has a 6-2 record and a TL best 1.18 ERA. He has pitched 53.1 innings over 11 games (10 starts) registering 48 strikeouts against 16 walks and a.190 OBA. Evans was drafted by Seattle just last season in the 12th round out of the University of Pittsburgh.

He is the first Traveler to win a Texas League monthly award in 2024. Catcher Harry Ford was previously honored with a TL Player of the Week award.

Evans and the Travs are at home this week hosting the Springfield Cardinals through Sunday.

