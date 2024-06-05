Drillers Hosting Arkansas June 11-16 in Key First-Half Series

The Tulsa Drillers will host the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) in a six-game series at ONEOK Field in a matchup that will play a big role in determining the first-half champion in the Texas League's North Division. It will be the next-to-last series of the first half for both teams, and it will run from Tuesday, June 11 through Sunday, June 16.

The home stand will feature two day games. The first one will be a noon start on Wednesday, June 15, and second will be the series finale on Sunday, June 16 which will begin at 1:00 p.m. The other four games will all begin at 7:00 p.m.

Springfield has occupied first place in the North Division for most of the first half, but the Travelers and Cardinals have traded places atop the standings several times over the past two weeks. The Drillers title hopes are also still alive thanks to a stretch in which they won 11 of 15 games.

The promotions lineup for the home stand will be headlined by "T" Town Clowns Weekend with the Drillers wearing special uniforms and caps that will pay tribute to Tulsa's Negro league team during the Friday and Saturday games. There will be large, postgame Fireworks Shows following both games, and on Saturday, the first 1,500 fans will receive special "T" Town Clowns caps that feature a photo of one of the Clowns squads under the bill of the cap.

The series will open with $2 Tuesday where fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for $2 each (plus the $1 Oklahoma ticket fee). Selected concession items, including hot dogs, will be on sale for $2 each.

The Thursday, June 13 game will feature another great giveaway item with the first 1,000 fans receiving specially-designed Bobby Miller Strike Out Stroke Dri-Fit shirts. The former Drillers and current Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher is featured on the front in a full-color, action pose.

That is not the end of the great giveaways as on Father's Day, Sunday, June 16, the first 500 dads will receive a Drillers golf polo. It will also be a FUNday Sunday with kids eating for free.

A complete list of promotions for the entire home stand is below.

The series will mark the second meeting this season between the two teams. The Travelers dominated the first matchup that took place in early April, winning five of the six games.

Individual tickets for all six games in the series are on sale now at TulsaDrillers.com or in person at the ONEOK Field Ticket Office (201 N. Elgin Avenue).

TULSA DRILLERS SCHEDULE & PROMOTIONS

June 11-16 vs. Arkansas Travelers

Tuesday, June 11 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

2 NEWS OKLAHOMA $2 TUESDAY

Another exciting home stand begins with a night of discounts and deals on $2 Tuesday! Fans can purchase Ferguson Kia Lawn and Budweiser Terrace tickets for just $3 each (includes $1 Oklahoma professional sports fee), while seats in the seating bowl are discounted to $9.18. Fans can also purchase hot dogs, popcorn, 16-ounce soft drinks and ice cream novelties for only $2 each as well as get $2 off Mazzio's Go Pizzas. Lastly, Busch Light will be on sale for $2 per serving between 6-8 p.m. in the main concession stands. $2 Tuesday is made possible by 2 News Oklahoma, TulsaRecycles.com and 106.1 The Twister.

Wednesday, June 12 First Pitch at 12:00 PM / Gates Open at 10:30 a.m. (Tulsa World 1B Gate) & 11:00 a.m. (all other gates)

DAY BASEBALL / SUPER SPLASH DAY

It's your last chance until September to enjoy midweek, daytime baseball! Adults can get out of the office and enjoy lunch at ONEOK Field while kids can cool off with FREE water-themed fun at our splash pad and water slides! Day Baseball is presented by MidFirst Bank and 103.3 The Eagle.

Thursday, June 13 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

FOX23 TRIPLE PLAY THURSDAY

It's another Triple Play Thursday and this Thursday it is also Strike Out Stroke Night presented by Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine and Ascension St. John.

BOBBY MILLER STRIKE OUT STROKE DRI-FIT SHRIT GIVEAWAY

The first 1,000 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood Gates will receive a Bobby Miller Strike Out Stroke Dri-Fit Shirt courtesy of Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine and Ascension St. John. This giveaway will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL and youth large sizes.

THIRSTY THURSDAY

Each Thursday fans can enjoy $3 16-ounce domestic beers, $4 12-ounce craft beers and $3 souvenir cup sodas. This night will feature $3 Coors Light and Miller Lite, $4 Modelo's as well as Celsius Energy Drinks. The discounted beers will be served at the main concession stands, the Discount Garage Door Backyard along the third base concourse and in right field by the Oil Derrick Gate. The souvenir sodas will be available at the main concession stands. Triple Play Thursday is made possible by Strike Out Stroke, Hillcrest, Saint Francis Stroke Center, OSU Medicine and Ascension St. John FOX23, 97.5 KMOD and 92.1 The Beat.

LIVE MUSIC FROM THE KING CABBAGE BRASS BAND

The renowned King Cabbage Brass Band will be on hand to perform and entertain fans before and during the game courtesy of Celsius Energy Drink.

Friday, June 14 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWS ON 6 FRIDAY NIGHT FIREWORKS

It is Friday night so that means there will be huge Fireworks Show at ONEOK Field! In addition to the Fireworks Show, we will pay homage to Tulsa's Negro league baseball team, the "T" Town Clowns, with special on-field jerseys and hats! News On 6 Friday Night Fireworks and "T" Town Clowns Weekend are made possible by Cherokee Nation, 106.9 KHits and The Blitz 1170 AM.

Saturday, June 15 First Pitch at 7:00 p.m. / Gates Open at 6:00 p.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 GRAND SLAM SATURDAY FIREWORKS

We will continue our celebration of Tulsa's Negro league baseball team on Grand Slam Saturday with another post-game fireworks show! For the second consecutive night, the Drillers will be wearing special "T" Town Clowns jerseys and hats. NewsChannel 8 Grand Slam Saturday and "T" Town Clowns Weekend are presented by TulsaRecycles.com and News 102.3 KRMG. The Fireworks Show is presented by HF Sinclair.

"T" TOWN CLOWNS CAP GIVEAWAY

The first 1,500 fans to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a "T" Town Clowns snapback cap that features a "T" Town Clowns team photo under the bill, courtesy of TulsaRecycles.com.

Sunday, June 16 First Pitch at 1:00 PM / Gates Open at 11:30 a.m.

NEWSCHANNEL 8 FUNDAY SUNDAY/ FATHER'S DAY

The home stand concludes by celebrating both kids and dads on this Father's Day edition of FUNday Sunday! All kids, ages 14 and under, will receive a coupon for a free hot dog, drink, fruit serving and an ice cream treat. Kids can also play in the QuikTrip Hornsby's Hangout for FREE. In addition, kids and dads are invited to run the bases after the game, courtesy of Delta Dental. FUNday Sunday is made possible by Ferguson Kia, NewsChannel 8 and Mix 96.5.

FATHER'S DAY POLO GIVEAWAY

The first 500 dads to enter the Tulsa World, Oil Derrick or Osage Casino Hotel/Greenwood gates will receive a blue, Drillers Polo, courtesy of Ferguson Kia! This polo will be available in adult medium, XL, XXL & XXXL.

KIDS AND DADS ON FIELD CATCH

We invite all kids and dads to bring their gloves and come out early to play a game of catch on the field prior to the Drillers game. Kids can play catch in the outfield from 11:45 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.

SANDLOT BASEBALL

Stick around after the Drillers game to watch baseball from the Tulsa's Sandlot League who typically play every Sunday at historic Lacy Park.

