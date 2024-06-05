Arkansas Drops Wednesday Tilt with Springfield
June 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Arkansas Travelers News Release
North Little Rock, AR - Early offense propelled the Springfield Cardinals to a 6-1 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Wednesday night. The Cardinals put up a pair of runs in each of the first two innings and another tally in the third in building the early lead. The lone run of the night for the Travs came in the second inning as missed opportunities haunted them late with 10 runners left on base. None of the first four Arkansas pitchers recorded more than five outs with five hurlers total taking the mound. Three Springfield relievers combined for seven scoreless innings to close out the game.
Moments That Mattered
* Springfield struck early on a ground rule double in the first inning by Nathan Church. Two batters later, Church scored from third on a Travelers error, their second of the opening inning.
* Trying to get back into the game, the Travs left a combined seven runners on base in the fourth through seventh innings.
Notable Travs Performances
* 2B Morgan McCullough: 2-3, BB
* RHP Logan Gragg: 3 IP, H, 3 K
News and Notes
* Arkansas now trails Springfield by 0.5 games in the division race with 16 games to play.
* The Travs committed three errors for the second consecutive game.
Up Next
The series continues on Thursday night with LHP Reid VanScoter (2-3, 3.86) making the start against RHP Edwin Nu (4-2, 3.14). It is a Dog Day at DSP with first pitch set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
