Corpus Hands Riders Second-Straight Loss

June 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 8-4 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night from Whataburger Field. After winning nine in a row, the Riders have now dropped two in a row.

Frisco (34-19) showed up early on offense, plating a run in the first on an Aaron Zavala RBI single and then adding another in the third on a Liam Hicks RBI single to make it 2-0 against Corpus Christi (21-32) starter Aaron Brown (2-2).

After the Hooks scored on an RBI ground out in the fourth, Cody Freeman laced an RBI double in the fifth to make it 3-1.

Corpus then exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fifth, starting with two bases-loaded walks and Jeron Williams capped it with a two-run single to push ahead of the Riders 5-4.

They added on in the seven with an RBI fielder's choice and another run scoring on a error before Collin Price scored on a wild pitch for the Hooks in the eighth to advance the score to 8-4.

Ryan Garcia (4-3) took the loss for Frisco in his start, allowing four runs on four hits over his 4.2 innings while walking four and striking out three.

Offensively, Hicks paced the offense with three hits and a walk while Frainyer Chavez collected two hits for his fourth multi-hit game in his last six games.

Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th from Whataburger Field. RHP Ben Anderson (3-3, 4.82) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Tyler Guilfoil (3-5, 3.77).

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.