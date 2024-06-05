Corpus Hands Riders Second-Straight Loss
June 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders fell 8-4 to the Corpus Christi Hooks on Wednesday night from Whataburger Field. After winning nine in a row, the Riders have now dropped two in a row.
Frisco (34-19) showed up early on offense, plating a run in the first on an Aaron Zavala RBI single and then adding another in the third on a Liam Hicks RBI single to make it 2-0 against Corpus Christi (21-32) starter Aaron Brown (2-2).
After the Hooks scored on an RBI ground out in the fourth, Cody Freeman laced an RBI double in the fifth to make it 3-1.
Corpus then exploded for four runs in the bottom of the fifth, starting with two bases-loaded walks and Jeron Williams capped it with a two-run single to push ahead of the Riders 5-4.
They added on in the seven with an RBI fielder's choice and another run scoring on a error before Collin Price scored on a wild pitch for the Hooks in the eighth to advance the score to 8-4.
Ryan Garcia (4-3) took the loss for Frisco in his start, allowing four runs on four hits over his 4.2 innings while walking four and striking out three.
Offensively, Hicks paced the offense with three hits and a walk while Frainyer Chavez collected two hits for his fourth multi-hit game in his last six games.
Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, June 6th from Whataburger Field. RHP Ben Anderson (3-3, 4.82) takes the ball for the Riders against RHP Tyler Guilfoil (3-5, 3.77).
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from June 5, 2024
- Arkansas Drops Wednesday Tilt with Springfield - Arkansas Travelers
- Wind Surge Rely on Four Run Spree, Stout Arms to Defeat Northwest Arkansas - Wichita Wind Surge
- Seven-Run 11th Inning Propels Missions Past RockHounds - San Antonio Missions
- Corpus Hands Riders Second-Straight Loss - Frisco RoughRiders
- Beck and Drillers Bounce Back to Beat Amarillo - Tulsa Drillers
- Drillers Hosting Arkansas June 11-16 in Key First-Half Series - Tulsa Drillers
- Logan Evans Awarded League Pitcher of the Month - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Frisco RoughRiders Stories
- Corpus Hands Riders Second-Straight Loss
- Nine-Game Winning Streak Ends in Series Opener from Corpus
- Stellar Pitching Leads Frisco to Ninth Win in a Row, Series Sweep
- Frisco Comes from Behind to Win Eighth Straight
- Krauth's Brilliant Start Leads Riders to Seventh Win in a Row