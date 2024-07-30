Wind Surge Rally in the Ninth, Drop Series Opener Against Naturals

July 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge came up short 4-3 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in the series opener at Riverfront Stadium. All three Wind Surge runs came together when down to their final three outs in the bottom of the ninth.

Neither side would put up anything through five innings; then Carter Jensen singled through the right side of the infield to score Gavin Cross from second with one out in the opening part of the sixth. Jensen made his season series debut against Wichita tonight after his call up to Northwest Arkansas back on July 18.

Peyton Wilson provided the bulk of the Naturals offense on a three-run home run to right field, his 11th long ball of the season, in the top of the eighth.

Once the Wind Surge started the home half of the ninth with a Luke Keaschall walk and a Jake Rucker single to center, Ricardo Olivar yanked a base hit into left, allowing the speedy Keaschall to come around and slide in safely. Carson McCusker walked to load the bases, and then Jeferson Morales worked another free pass to cut the deficit to two runs. Aaron Sabato grounded a scorcher into a run-scoring 4-6-3 double play before the Naturals forced the final out in the infield to secure the win in the series opener.

Travis Adams dropped to 4-7 on the season with the loss, albeit after throwing a quality start through six innings of one-run baseball with six hits and four strikeouts.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow, Wednesday, July 31, at 7:05 PM, on Wine-tastic Wednesday. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

