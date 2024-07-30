Ortiz-Mayr Shines in Win Over Cardinals

TULSA, OK - The Tulsa Drillers got an outstanding start from Orlando Ortiz-Mayr on Tuesday night that helped them open an important six-game series against first-place Springfield with a victory. Ortiz-Mayr scattered three hits over seven strong innings after the Drillers were gifted a first-inning lead. It all led to an 8-1 win over the Cardinals at ONEOK Field.

It was a second straight win for the Drillers and moved them to within 1.5 games of the Redbirds in the second-half North Division standings of the Texas League.

The Drillers needed just one hit to take an early lead thanks to a tough first inning for the Cardinals. After Ortiz-Mayr set the Redbirds down in order in the top of the first, Alex Freeland drew a leadoff walk in the bottom half of the inning. Springfield centerfielder Nathan Church's error on a fly ball off the bat of Damon Keith gave the Drillers runners at second and third with one out.

A balk by Springfield starter Edwin Nunez plated Freeland with the first run of the game before Griffin Lockwood-Powell was hit by a pitch. After a strikeout, Jose Ramos brought Keith home with the only hit of the inning to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

The Cards gifted the Drillers another run in the third inning. After Yeiner Fernandez was hit by a pitch leading off the inning, he moved to second on a wild pitch, to third on a fly out and scored on another wild pitch.

Tulsa doubled its three-run lead in the fourth after Bubba Alleyne led off with a hit, and Freeland was hit by a pitch. Following a successful double steal, both runners scored on a base hit by Lockwood-Powell. Fernandez singled, and when the throw to third from right fielder Noah Medlinger caromed into the dugout, Lockwood-Powell jogged home to make it 6-0.

Dalton Rushing's RBI double in the fifth produced another run before consecutive doubles from Taylor Young and Brandon Lewis made it an eight-run lead.

It was more than enough support for Ortiz-Mayr. The right-hander kept the Cards scoreless through the first six innings, allowing just a third-inning single. He lost his shutout bid when former University of Oklahoma catcher Jimmy Crooks homered leading off the seventh.

It would be the only run of the night for the Redbirds. Ortiz-Mayr matched his career high with 7.0 innings pitched. He issued just two walks and struck out six while needing only 84 pitches to complete the seven innings.

The only other time in his professional career that Ortiz-Mayr worked seven full frames came earlier this month against Wichita. The University of Troy product concludes July with just a 2-2 record, but with a stellar 2.63 ERA in four starts, going at least five inning in each of them.

INSIDE THE GAME

*The Drillers cored their eight runs on just nine hits, seven of which were singles. Tulsa benefited from five walks, four hit batters, two errors, two wild pitches and a balk.

*Every hitter in the Tulsa lineup reached base at least one time in the game.

*The Drillers are now 6-7 against the Cardinals this season.

*Tulsa improved its record in July to 11-10 and will have a chance to record its second straight winning month with a victory in Wednesday's game.

*It was the Drillers first home game since July 14.

*Springfield won the first-half North Division title and has clinched a spot in the postseason. If the Cardinals win the second half, the second-place team in the half will get the second playoff spot.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Cardinals will be back in action on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field with the second game of their six-game series. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m. and the pitching matchup is expected to be:

Frisco - LHP Quinn Mathews (0-1, 4.79 ERA)

Tulsa - RHP Jerming Rosario (2-2, 5.28 ERA)

