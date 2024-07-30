Riders Outlast Missions in 10-Inning Duel to Open Series

July 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders used late offense to best the San Antonio Missions 4-2 in 10 innings on Tuesday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Pitching dominated early from San Antonio as both teams went scoreless through the first six innings. Frisco (17-11, 61-36) starter Ben Anderson tossed the first six innings, allowing just two hits while striking out six and walking one in a no-decision.

The Riders found the scoreboard first in the top of the seventh when Josh Hatcher plated Keyber Rodriguez on a sacrifice fly to make it 1-0.

Frisco then added in the eighth with another sacrifice fly, this time from Maximo Acosta, to push the lead to 2-0, but the Missions (14-13, 45-50) came back to tie the game on a two-run home runs from Ray-Patrick Didder in the bottom of the eighth inning.

In the top of the tenth, Frisco scored the first extra-innings run on an RBI fielder's choice, plating Cody Freeman from third on a ground ball to second off of the bat of Abimelec Ortiz to give the Riders a 3-2 lead against Ethan Routzahn (4-2). Cooper Johnson then delivered an RBI single to pad the lead.

Frisco turned to Seth Clark in the bottom of 10th, who struck out two in a 1-2-3 inning to earn his third save of the season. Clark was one of three Riders relievers (Skylar Hales and Robby Ahlstrom) who threw scoreless innings.

Offensively, Frisco was led by three-hit games from Rodriguez and Hatcher while Alejandro Osuna contributed two hits of his own.

The RoughRiders and Missions meet for game two of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday, July 31st. RHP Dane Acker (4-4, 3.72) will take the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Victor Lizarraga (4-5, 3.78).

