Week 17 - Northwest Arkansas Series #4 Preview

July 30, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

The Wichita Wind Surge (10-17, 41-55) bridge the end of July into the beginning of August with a six-game series against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (13-13, 48-47) at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita trails the season series 10-8 over Northwest Arkansas, who won four of six in the ICT to cap off the month of June. This week will mark the final six regular season matchups between the Texas League North Division foes.

SCHEDULE

Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 7:05 PM, Two for Tuesday, Riverfront Stadium:

LHP Tyson Guerrero (2-5, 5.09 ERA) vs. RHP Travis Adams (4-6, 4.83 ERA)

After throwing his third quality start of the season, Travis Adams makes his fourth and final start of July. Coincidentally, his last quality start came against the Naturals on June 29, where he threw six and two-thirds innings of two-run baseball with a season-high nine strikeouts.

Show your Dillons Shopper Card or Dillons App at the Wind Surge Box Office to get two tickets for the price of one every Tuesday home game!

Wednesday, July 31, 2024, 7:05 PM, Wine-tastic Wednesdays, Riverfront Stadium:

RHP William Fleming (3-3, 7.24 ERA) vs. LHP Christian MacLeod (0-1, 5.79 ERA)

Southpaw Christian MacLeod will take to the field at Riverfront Stadium for the first time after his Double-A debut against Amarillo.

Enjoy a $6 5oz pour of select wines at the ballpark for each Wednesday game the Wind Surge play here in the ICT!

Thursday, August 1, 2024, K-State Night, 7:05 PM, Riverfront Stadium:

RHP Steven Zobac (0-2, 5.40 ERA) vs. RHP Andrew Morris (5-2, 1.28 ERA)

Minor League Baseball's full-season ERA leader, Andrew Morris, faces the Naturals for the third and final time this year. Last Friday, he pitched as the piggyback reliever for Marco Raya and earned his first professional save, striking out six Sod Poodles hitters over four innings.

Come by the ballpark for the final collegiate-themed night of the season; the first 1,500 fans crossing through the Riverfront Stadium gates will get a Wichita Wind Surge x K-State cap!

Friday, August 2, 2024, 7:05 PM, Star Wars Night, Riverfront Stadium:

RHP Ben Kudrna (0-0, 3.60 ERA) vs. RHP Marco Raya (1-3, 5.34 ERA)

Friday night regular Marco Raya takes the hill after receiving his first win of the season last week at HODGETOWN. In July, he recorded monthly highs in innings pitched (17.1) and strikeouts (20).

The force is with us here in Wichita on Star Wars Night! The Wind Surge will wear special Star Wars uniforms, and after the game, there will be a jersey auction where you can bid on your favorite players.

Saturday, August 3, 2024, 6:05 PM, T-Shirt Giveaway, Riverfront Stadium:

RHP Mason Barnett (5-6, 4.91 ERA) vs. LHP Aaron Rozek (5-3, 2.10 ERA)

Coming off his best start of the season, Aaron Rozek is back in the ICT for the weekend matchup. The lefty's seven innings pitched his last time out ties his professional career high in the Twins system.

For the second time this week, Wichita will have a merchandise giveaway for fans! The first 1,500 fans to arrive at the ballpark will get a Wind Surge T-Shirt, courtesy of our friends at Southern Star Central Gas and 811.

Sunday, August 4, 2024, 1:05 PM, Sunday Family Fun Day, Riverfront Stadium:

TBA vs. RHP Travis Adams (4-6, 4.83 ERA)

Finishing the series, Travis Adams will start for the second time this week for the Wind Surge. Last season, Adams started multiple games in the same week twice for Wichita (June 13/18 @ Midland, August 22/27 vs. Arkansas).

Come by Riverfront Stadium for Sunday Family Fun Day, with Pre-Game Catch on the Field and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases!

WIND SURGE STORYLINES

GET USED TO THE GOODBYES: Now that the regular season is winding down, the Wind Surge will have four more home series, including this week against the Naturals. Wichita will face divisional opponents in each remaining home series, starting tonight with Northwest Arkansas. The Arkansas Travelers will stop by from August 13-18 and then the Springfield Cardinals between August 27 and September 1. The final regular season series for the Wind Surge has Wichita hosting the remaining Propellor Season matchups against the Tulsa Drillers across September 10-15.

CINCO FOR MARCO: Last Friday saw Marco Raya returning to his home state of Texas against the Amarillo Sod Poodles, and he did not disappoint. Raya struck out five batters through five innings of one-hit baseball en route to a Wind Surge win and Twins Minor League Pitcher of the Week honors. The appearance was the first time Raya threw five innings in a pro game since July 28, 2022, for the Single-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels against the Tampa Tarpons. Between the two outings, the Twins No. 8 prospect, per MLB.com, made 42 appearances, all but one of them starts.

ROCKIN' RICARDO: Yesterday, Ricardo Olivar got called up to Wichita from High-A Cedar Rapids. A primary catcher by trade, he's spent 50 of his 81 games behind the plate for the Kernels this season. Ahead of his ascension to Double-A, Olivar stood tied for the team lead in hits (86) and home runs (11) with Rubel Cespedes through 81 games. He's also Minnesota's No. 20 prospect, per MLB.com, which grants the Wind Surge 11 members of the Twins Top 30 list, the highest amount by an affiliate under the Minnesota banner.

SCOUTING THE OPPOSITION

WHO'S READY FOR A SUMMER ROAD TRIP?: While the week's travel to Wichita is already complete for the Naturals, tonight kicks off a 12-game road trip for the team. After playing six at Riverfront Stadium, Northwest Arkansas will head southwest bound on US-60 to visit the team that the Wind Surge just played in the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Unlike Wichita, the Naturals will finish a 12-game season series with the Sod Poodles. Last week's six were the only times the Wind Surge needed to face the Soddies in the 2024 regular season.

LUCA LOVES THE ICT: If anyone on the Northwest Arkansas roster is excited to revisit Riverfront Stadium, the top candidate should be Luca Tresh. In 19 appearances with the Naturals at the newest ballpark in the Texas League, Tresh is hitting .284 (19/67) at the plate with seven home runs and 15 RBIs. He's currently riding a six-game Riverfront Stadium hitting streak dating back to 2023, including reaching via contact in the five games he played with Northwest Arkansas the last time the team was here for a six-game set late last month.

BARNETT'S STUFF GOES BY YOU: One glance through the Naturals pitching staff, and the name Mason Barnett jumps above the rest. In addition to throwing the most innings by a Northwest Arkansas pitcher so far this season (91.2), he's tallied 109 strikeouts, which puts him second overall in the Texas League while having 22 more than any other pitcher on the team. While he K'ed 137 total hitters between High-A and Double-A with the Quad Cities River Bandits and his current spot with the Naturals, the 109 is the most he's recorded with a single team in a season in his professional career.

BROADCAST

You can listen to Wind Surge games with Tim Grubbs on the call on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com, or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live.

