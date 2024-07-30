Sod Poodles Release 2025 Schedule

AMARILLO, Texas - Today, the Amarillo Sod Poodles, proud Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, are excited to release game dates and opponents for the 2025 season. The Amarillo Sod Poodles 69-game home schedule will begin with Opening Night at HODGETOWN on Tuesday, April 8 against the Springfield Cardinals (Double-A, St. Louis Cardinals). Other highlights for the 2025 season will include home games on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 11), Father's Day (Sunday, June 15), and a home game on Friday, July 4, to start Independence Weekend at HODGETOWN.

Along with facing all Texas League South Division teams at home, the 2025 season will see all five North Division teams visit HODGETOWN throughout the season. The Springfield Cardinals will kick off the first series of the year. The Tulsa Drillers (Los Angeles Dodgers) finish their six-game series at HODGEOTWN on Mother's Day. The Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) will end the final week of June in Amarillo. The two remaining North Division teams, the Wichita Wind Surge (Minnesota Twins) and NW Arkansas Naturals (Kansas City Royals) will come to Amarillo during the final half of the 2025 home season. The Naturals will be the final cross-division team to come to Amarillo for their series to end the month of August.

Amarillo will play 12 games at home against San Antonio (San Diego Padres) and Frisco (Texas Rangers). The Sod Poodles' Oil Pan Cup rivals, the Midland RockHounds, will play nine games at HODGETOWN including Independence Weekend (July 4-6), and the final series of the regular season (Sept. 9-14). The Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) will make just one trip to Amarillo for a six-game series from August 12-17.

Game times for the 2025 season will be announced at a later date. The full 2025 Amarillo Sod Poodles promotional schedule will be announced closer to the start of the season. Single-game tickets for the sixth season of Amarillo Sod Poodles baseball will be announced after game times are finalized. Groups interested in securing their dates for the 2025 season can do so now HERE or by calling the Sod Poodles front office at (806) 803-9547 or by emailing info@sodpoodles.com.

