Wind Surge Keep Things Close Before Cardinals Runaway Rally

June 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Wind Surge wrapped their 12-game homestand in a 6-2 defeat against the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge finished 3-9 over the last two weeks and are 1-11 against Springfield in 2024, including 0-2 in the Turbo Tubs uniforms.

Jacob Buchberger singled home Noah Mendlinger to push Springfield ahead in the top of the second. The latter four games of this series had the Cardinals scoring first, forcing Wichita to come from behind out of the gate.

Kala'i Rosario tied the game at 1-1 on a solo home run over the Wind Surge bullpen to left-center field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Rosario has five home runs this season, putting him in a tie for second place on the team.

Kyler Fedko smacked an RBI single to left field two innings later, bringing around Aaron Sabato from second base. RJ Yeager did the same in the top of the eighth to tie the game at two apiece.

Springfield strung four more runs in the ninth inning to open the floodgates and wash out the Wind Surge on a Bryan Torres bases-clearing double and a run-scoring single from Matt Lloyd.

Miguel Rodriguez is now 1-4 on the season after receiving the loss after pitching the ninth inning. Four runs (three earned) came across in his appearance on four hits and a walk against two strikeouts.

Wichita travels to Northwest Arkansas to play the Naturals on Tuesday, June 4, with a 7:05 PM first pitch in Springdale. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

