Late Rally Lifts Cards over Surge in Series Finale

June 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







WICHITA, KS - The Cardinals scored five unanswered runs in the last two innings and got 3.1 scoreless frames from three relievers as Springfield defeated the Wichita Wind Surge 6-2 on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Stadium. The Cardinals took 5 out of 6 in the series against the Surge and are 11-1 against Wichita this season.

Decisions:

W: Ryan Shreve (4-2)

L: Miguel Rodriguez (1-4)

Notables:

For the first time this series, Cardinals starter Max Rajcic did not factor in the decision despite allowing just 2 R with 7 K over 5.2 IP.

The Cardinals had just two runners reach second base before the 8th

Bryan Torres (10), Matt Lloyd (8) and Jeremy Rivas (8) all extended their hitting streaks.

For only the third time this year the Cards won a game when trailing after the 7th Springfield is now 3-17 in such contests.

With their four-run 9th inning, the Cardinals nearly doubled their output in the ninth on the season; they had scored 5 runs in the inning coming into play.

Springfield is 17-9 on the road and 25-14 against North Division opponents.

The Cardinals begin a six-game series in North Little Rock against the Arkansas Travelers on Tuesday. A Â½ game separates the two clubs for first place in the North Division with 18 games remaining in the first half.

On Deck:

Tuesday, June 4: SPR RHP Ian Bedell (1-2, 5.59 ERA) vs ARK LHP Danny Wirchansky (2-3, 5.28 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV.

