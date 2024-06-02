Stellar Pitching Leads Frisco to Ninth Win in a Row, Series Sweep

June 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders won their ninth-straight game and completed their seven-game sweep of the San Antonio Missions on Sunday, winning 5-2 from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

After a few scoreless frames, San Antonio (22-28) scored first when Robbie Tenerowicz homered in the fourth off of Frisco (34-17) Emiliano Teodo. Teodo allowed just two runs, one earned, on three hits over five innings while walking three and striking out four.

After San Antonio took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth, Keyber Rodriguez ripped a game-tying, two-run single in the top of the sixth off to knot the game at 2-2.

After the first two reached in the seventh, Alex De Goti dropped a sacrifice bunt down against Francis Peña (0-1), but the catcher's throw got away down the left field line, allowing two runs to score and give the Riders a 4-2 advantage.

Frisco added their final run in the top of the ninth when Aaron Zavala worked a bases-loaded walk to make it 5-2.

On the mound, the Riders received scoreless work from Triston Polley (one inning), Andy Rodriguez (two) and Ricky DeVito (one) tossed a runless ninth for his second save.

Josh Hatcher paced the Frisco offense with three hits while Cooper Johnson and Rodriguez both had two hits.

Next, the RoughRiders start a seven-game series with the Corpus Christi Hooks (Houston Astros) at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4th from Whataburger Field.

