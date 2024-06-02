Travs Shut Out Sod Poodles To Take Series

June 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - Five Arkansas Travelers pitchers combined to blank the Amarillo Sod Poodles, 2-0 on Sunday afternoon at Dickey-Stephens Park giving the Travs a series win. Blas Castano started and worked five innings with Garrett Davila, Luis Curvelo, Travis Kuhn and Troy Taylor going an inning each. The quintet limited the Sod Poodles to only six hits with Curvelo getting credit for the win and Taylor notching the save. Amarillo starter Billy Corcoran worked six shutout innings but settled for no decision after Arkansas scored twice against the bullpen in the seventh.

Moments That Mattered

* Amarillo had a runner at third base in each of the first two innings including with one out in the opening frame. Castano worked out of both situations to set the stage for the shutout.

* Ben Ramirez connected for a seventh inning sacrifice fly scoring Ben Williamson for the game's first run. Jake Anchia followed with a solo blast to pad the lead.

Notable Travs Performances

* RHP Blas Castano: 5 IP, 3 H, BB, 2 K

* RHP Luis Curvelo: Win, IP, K

* RHP Troy Taylor: Sv, IP, K

News and Notes

* Arkansas has thrown four shutouts this season, two in the past five games.

* Taylor is a perfect 4-4 in save chances.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Springfield Cardinals come to town to start a six-game series with LHP Danny Wirchansky (2-3, 5.28) making the start against RHP Ian Bedell (1-2, 5.59). It is a Dog Day at DSP. First pitch set for 6:35 pm. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

