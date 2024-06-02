Pen Locks Down Series Win

June 2, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







MIDLAND - Miguel Ullola held the Hounds to one run in five innings while the Corpus Christi bullpen teamed for four innings of two-hit shutout baseball as the Hooks rolled to a 5-1 win Sunday afternoon at Momentum Bank Ballpark.

Corpus Christi captured the six-game series, 4-2, and will enter play Tuesday having won five of its last seven.

Jeremy Arocho led the charge offensively, going 5-for-5 with five singles, two runs scored and three stolen bases. Dating to Saturday, Arocho has reached in each of his last 10 plate appearances.

Colin Price went 2-for-5 and plated two runs, including a two-out RBI double in the ninth.

Rolando Espinosa reached base four times thanks to three walks and a run-scoring single with two away in the fifth.

Ryan Wrobleski doubled in the fourth, upping his hitting streak to seven games.

Colin Barber , now with hits in 11 consecutive contests, singled in the sixth to set the stage for Arocho's two-out push bunt that scored Jeron Williams from third.

Cesar Gomez , Walker Brockhouse , Jacob DeLabio , and Drew Stroman each turned in a scoreless frame out of the Corpus Christi pen, striking out eight against one walk and two hits.

After Midland plated its lone marker in the fifth, Hooks hurlers retired 14 of 17 Hounds to finish the game. This includes six straight strikeouts from the sixth into the eighth.

Texas League Stories from June 2, 2024

