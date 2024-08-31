Wind Surge Keep the Bats Going in Second Straight Win Against Cardinals

WICHITA, Kan.-The Wichita Wind Surge put together another 6-1 win over the Springfield Cardinals at Riverfront Stadium. Wichita outhit Springfield 12-3 throughout the contest, with every man who came to the plate for the hosts recording a hit.

After a leadoff single and a hit and run put men on the corners for the Wind Surge in the bottom of the first, Ricardo Olivar pulled his first hit back in the lineup into left field to bring around Kala'i Rosario.

Cory Lewis retired the first eight batters he faced, the latter four all coming on strikeouts, in the orange and black Monrovians uniforms. He'd keep the Cardinals hitless through his first four and one-third innings of work and later strand the first runner to keep the 1-0 advantage halfway through the ballgame.

Jake Rucker pushed across two more runs for the Wichita on a single to left field in the home half of the fifth. After the knock, Rucker stands third in Wind Surge history in individual single-season hits at 116. Dalton Shuffield later left the yard on a three-run blast, his fourth of the season, into the Springfield bullpen in right-center to finish a fifth-inning five-spot for a 6-0 lead.

Nathan Church mustered the lone run for the Cardinals in the top of the eighth on a groundout to second before Mason Fox retired six in a row to secure the 6-1 final score for the second straight game.

Lewis improved to 2-4 on the year with Wichita after being granted the win. He gave up just one hit in five and one-third innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

The Wind Surge finishes their series with the Springfield Cardinals tomorrow, Sunday, September 1, at 1:05 PM, on Sunday Family Fun Day. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

