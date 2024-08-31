Walks Cost Drillers in Fifth Straight Loss

Corpus Christi, TX - The Tulsa Drillers pitching staff limited the Corpus Christi Hooks to four hits on Saturday night, but was hurt by ten walks. The walks helped produce six runs for Corpus Christi as the Drillers offense was also limited to four hits in a 6-2 loss at Whataburger Field.

The loss marked the Drillers fifth straight. They have now won just twice in their last 17 road games. The defeat also dropped Tulsa to 1-10 on its current 12-game road trip.

The night began positive for the Drillers in the first inning when Damon Keith hit a first-pitch solo home run.

The Drillers went to the bullpen much earlier than expected as starting pitcher Jackson Ferris failed to get out of the first inning after he gave up three runs on four walks and a hit.

Tulsa gained a run back in the second inning when Donovan Casey drove in Griffin Lockwood-Powell to make the score 3-2.

After Ferris' early exit, the Drillers saw strong pitching from the bullpen. Michael Hobbs was the first to enter and he tossed 2.1 scoreless innings, issued one walk and struck out three.

Jorge Benitez matched Hobbs' performance with two shutout frames and three punchouts.

Antonio Knowles worked a scoreless sixth inning as Tulsa pitchers held the Hooks offense to just one hit through the first six frames.

In the seventh, Yamal Encarnacion drew a leadoff walk and advanced to third on a steal and a groundout. Brice Matthews earned the Hooks second hit and drove in Encarnacion to increase their lead to 4-2.

A wild pitch and a sacrifice fly allowed the final two runs to score for Corpus Christi in the eighth inning.

INSIDE THE GAME

*Ferris received the loss that dropped his Double-A record to 0-2.

*With the three runs allowed in the first inning, Tulsa's pitching has allowed 85 runs in the first, the most in Double A.

*Keith extended his on-base streak to 15 straight games, he and leads the Drillers with five home runs in August.

*The Drillers struck out 14 more times and have now struck out ten or more times in 68 games this season. Tulsa hitters currently lead Double A with 1,226 strikeouts this season.

*Corpus Christi stole eight bases, which set a new season high allowed by the Drillers.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers will look to avoid a six-game series sweep against the Hooks in the series finale on Sunday evening. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:05 p.m. and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

Tulsa - RHP Carlos Duran (0-3, 2.01 ERA)

Corpus Christi - RHP Miguel Ullola (5-9, 4.49 ERA)

