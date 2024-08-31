Win Streak Hits Six

August 31, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI - Tyler Guilfoil struck out six over four shutout innings Saturday night, leading the Hooks to a 6-2 triumph over Tulsa before 5,155 fans at Whataburger Field.

Corpus Christi has won six in a row and seven of its last eight, finishing August with a 14-12 record.

The Hooks responded to a two-out solo home run in the Tulsa first with three in the home half. Tulsa lefty Jackson Ferris walked four and hit another in the frame, recording only two outs before being pulled from the game. CC capitalized on the traffic via sac flies from Collin Price and Pascanel Ferreras, as well as a two-out RBI single by Rolando Espinosa.

Hooks starter Ethan Pecko permitted only two walks following the first-inning homer. Pecko, who struck out six in 4 1/3 innings, ended his night with eight consecutive outs.

Cole McDonald followed Pecko by striking out the two batters he was charged to face.

Guilfoil took over from there, allowing only two base runners the rest of the way. The 24-year-old from Lexington, KY cemented his fifth Double-A win with a 1-2-3 ninth as 22 of the final 24 Drillers hitters were retired in order.

Corpus Christi, nursing a 3-2 lead in the seventh, received a big two-out hit by Brice Matthews that plated Yamal Encarnacion, who walked to begin the frame.

Encarnacion then completed a two-run eighth with a sac fly to center, driving in Austin Deming who went 1-for-3 with a hit by pitch and stolen base. Colin Barber also notched a single in the inning, later coming home via a wild pitch.

Hooks hitters coaxed 10 walks and swiped eight bags on the evening, achieving the club's all-time single game stolen base mark for the second time this season.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.