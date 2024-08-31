Wild Ninth Sends Travs to Walk-off Defeat

Amarillo, TX - Trailing all night, Arkansas scored three times with two out in the top of the ninth to take the lead only to see Amarillo come back with two in the bottom of the ninth as the Sod Poodles beat the Travelers, 6-5. Jean Walters had the walk-off hit for Amarillo with the bases loaded and two out. Cole Young tied the game for Arkansas with a pinch-hit two-run, two out single before Harry Ford's bases loaded walk gave the Travs the lead. Amarillo's winning runs came against Garrett Davila who was tagged with the loss. Ben Williamson and Hogan Windish homered in the losing effort.

Moments That Mattered

* Kaden Polcovich worked a nine pitch walk to prolong the game in the top of the ninth with the Travs down to their final strike. Young's tying single came after he was down to his final strike as well.

* Andy Weber doubled opening the bottom of the ninth and then with one out, a pair of walks loaded the bases. Jancarlos Cintron tied the score with a pinch-hit single before Walters blooped the game winner into shallow center.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Ben Williamson: 2-4, 2 runs, HR, RBI

* RHP Reid Morgan: 1.2 IP, 3 K

News and Notes

* Jared Oliva had his hitting streak snapped at 12, tied for the third longest of the season by a Traveler.

* Davila allowed a run or a hit for the first time in 11 appearances and over 14 innings.

* It was the Travs 7th walk-off loss of the year.

Up Next

The series wraps up on Sunday night with RHP Logan Evans (9-4, 3.04) making the start against RHP Dylan Ray (2-3, 4.13). First pitch is at 6:05 and the game will be broadcast 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

