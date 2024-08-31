Springfield Falls for Second Straight Night in Kansas

WICHITA, KS - The Springfield Cardinals (72-53) dropped their second consecutive game to the Wichita Wind Surge by a 6-1 final on Saturday night. The Birds will need to win the finale on Sunday afternoon in order to avoid a series loss by taking a split.

Decisions:

W: Cory Lewis (2-3)

L: Max Rajcc (10-10)

Notables:

Springfield did not tally their first hit until the top of the fifth, a Leonardo Bernal single to center. It was the Cardinals number 9 prospect's first Double-A hit. He would single again in the seventh.

Despite going just 4.2 innings, Max Rajcic struck out nine batters for the third time this season, a career high.

The combination of Rajcic (9), Zane Mills (3) and Leonardo Taveras (3) struck out a combined 15 batters.

RJ Yeager's 16 game on-base streak ended with an 0-for-4 effort.

On Deck:

Sunday, September 1: SPR RHP Trent Baker (3-6, 5.53 ERA) vs WCH RHP Travis Adams (4-7, 3.84 ERA)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV

