Wind Surge Insider

Recap:

8.30-9.4 - The Wind Surge split the series with the Springfield Cardinals, Double-A affiliate of the St. Louis Cardinals.

8.30 - Wind Surge staff assisted ESPN Wichita in hosting a batting practice event at Riverfront Stadium for their clients.

9.3 - Wind Surge staff and Blue Cross Blue Shield of KS hosted another successful Stadium Striders walk at Riverfront Stadium. The next Stadium Striders walk will take place on Saturday, October 1st.

Upcoming Events & Promotions:

9.6-9.11 - The Wind Surge host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, for the final regular season home series of the season as their push for a second consecutive playoff spot continues.

9.6 - Two for Tuesday - Fans can get two tickets for the price of one when showing the Dillons App or their Dillons Shopper Card at the Wind Surge Box Office. Also available are two-for-one Honeysuckle White Turkey Burgers and two-for-one Kona Ice at Stadium concession stands and the Kona Ice Truck, respectively.

9.7 - Military Wednesday - Active Military and Veterans and their families can purchase $5 field box tickets when showing their Military ID or DD-214 at the Wind Surge Box Office.

9.8 - Thirsty Thursday - Fans can enjoy half price regular fountain sodas and 16 oz Corona, Corona Premier, Modelo, Twisted Tea, Truly Strawberry Lemonade, and Summer Shandy as the Wind Surge take the field as the Turbo Tubs.

9.9 - Fireworks Friday - Join us as we celebrate teachers and students for Back-to-School Night! It's also the final regular season fireworks show.

9.10 - Stadium Replica Giveaway- The first 2,000 fans on Saturday will receive a Stadium Replica, sponsored by Eby Construction and JE Dunn Construction companies. There will also be a pre-game exhibition softball game between the Air Force Cowtown Bombers and the Army Guzzlers.

9.11 - Final Regular Season Home Game - There will be a pregame tribute to honor those who lost their lives on September 11th, 2001. Fans can arrive early for pre-game catch on the field and kids ages 3-12 can run the bases after the game.

9.13-9.18 - The Surge will finish the regular season on the road against the Midland Rockhounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland A's.

9.20 - Potential playoff game at Riverfront Stadium!

