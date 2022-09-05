Steven Matz Expected to Make MLB Rehab Start for Springfield this Tuesday, September 6
September 5, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - St. Louis Cardinals RHP Steven Matz is expected to make a Major League Rehab Start for Springfield this Tuesday, September 6, when the Cardinals open the final homestand of the 2022 regular season against the San Antonio Missions.
In his first season as a Cardinal, Matz is working back from a torn MCL in his left knee that sent him to the IL on July 24. The 31-year-old has made 10 starts for St. Louis this season, going 4-3 with a 5.70 ERA.
Matz was drafted by the New York Mets in the second round of the 2009 MLB Draft. Since debuting with the Mets in 2015, Matz is 49-51 with a 4.32 ERA in 151 career big league games (146 starts), tossing 773.0 innings with 790 hits, 398 runs, 232 walks and 747 strikeouts.
Tuesday will mark Matz's first-career appearance at Hammons Field.
