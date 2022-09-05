Hooks Host RockHounds in Final Homestand this Week

The Corpus Christi Hooks embark on their final regular season homestand welcoming the Midland RockHounds for a six-game series at Whataburger Field September 6-11. The Hooks enter the homestand winning seven of their last eight games!

This homestand includes a drink special all week long for those 21+ featuring $3 16oz Truly and Budweiser at Saint Arnold Bar, Live Oak Bar and Valero Champions Corner. Also on deck are Bud Light Friday Fireworks and a College Football Color T-Shirt Giveaway to the first 1,500 fans presented by Orthopaedic Center of Corpus Christi on Friday, a King Tuck Astros Bobblehead to the first 2,000 fans on Saturday, September 10 presented by Wigington Rumley Dunn & Blair and a fan choice giveaway to the first 1,500 fans on Sunday for Fan Appreciation Day! Sunday is also First Responders Day presented by LyondellBasell with a special pre-game vehicle parade on-field. The homestand ends with $1 hot dogs, soda, candy & Rudy's Prize Wheel spins and of course kids run the bases!

Our daily promotions continue including the Mike Shaw Automotive 4-FOR-$40 & Conviva Silver Sluggers Day on Tuesday, Whataburger Family Day on Wednesday, Three Dollar Thursday, Bud Light Friday Fireworks and H-E-B Kids Day & Mrs Baird's Dollar Day on Sunday.

Texas League Stories from September 5, 2022

