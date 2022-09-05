CC Authors Five-Win Week with Sunday Split

SAN ANTONIO - The Hooks and Missions traded come-from-behind wins to split Sunday's twin bill before an announced crowd of 3,479 fans at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi ran it's season-best win streak to seven games with a 6-5 triumph in the opener. Quincy Hamilton accounted for the game-winning hit, a two-run home run in the sixth, with the Hooks down to their final four outs.

CC received five shutout innings from its bullpen. Matt Ruppenthal and Derek West each went two innings while Devin Conn handled the seventh for his seventh save.

San Antonio native Bryan Arias started the scoring for the Hooks, belting a three-run home run to center field in the second.

The Missions rallied for a 3-1 win in the nightcap as CC settled for a 5-1 week. SA, down to its final four outs washed away a 1-0 deficit by scoring three times in the sixth against Jonathan Sprinkle. Yorman Rodriguez hit his second home run of the series, a two-run shot to left-center.

The Missions comeback spoiled a fine start by Spencer Arrighetti, who struck out four against three hits over 5.0 shutout innings.

The Hooks, who have won eight of their last 10 games, are off Labor Day before beginning a six-game series against the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday. It is the final homestand of the year at Whataburger Field.

