Wind Surge Hold off Travelers Behind Zebby Matthews Piggyback Outing

June 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-The Wichita Wind Surge utilized a pair of run-scoring singles in the seventh and five one-hit frames from Zebby Matthews en route to a 3-2 win over the Arkansas Travelers. Matthews worked his first game as a reliever this season and upheld the soaring standard he's set in his final first half appearance of 2024.

Jake Anchia doubled in Hogan Windish around from first on a fly ball to the left field wall in the bottom of the second, marking back-to-back nights where Arkansas scored first against Wichita.

Ben Ross later crossed home plate for the 19th time this season in the top of the third to tie the game on an infield throwing error. Luke Keaschall would also head to second on the play before being stranded in scoring position to end the inning.

Back-and-forth scoring followed in the home half of the third frame on an Alberto Rodriguez sacrifice fly to left field, allowing Cole Young to score. Marco Raya would later strike out Hogan Windish on a 2-2 slider to keep the score 2-1 Travelers a third of the way through the ball game.

Ross would knot things up at two after pulling a single to left field in the top of the seventh inning. Jorel Ortega matched Ross with a knock of his own to left to put the Wind Surge up 3-2. Wichita would load the bases after Keaschall worked a walk, but they would stay that way as the next two batters would go down on a flyout and a swinging strikeout into the stretch.

A one-run cushion would be all that Matthews would need to improve to 2-1 at Double-A after notching the win. Matthews gave up just one hit and a rare walk in five innings while striking out six as the piggyback for Raya. The Twins #19 ranked prospect also retired the final 13 batters he faced en route to the victory.

