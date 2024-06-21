Tolbert Ninth Inning Heroics Help Naturals to Walk off Win Thursday

SPRINGDALE, ARKANSAS - Tyler Tolbert had three hits on Friday, the biggest coming in the ninth inning of a tie ballgame between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (32-34) and the Tulsa Drillers (34-32) to give the Naturals a 5-4 walk-off win at Arvest Ballpark. The two teams continue their series on Friday with a 7:05 PM CT first pitch in the fourth game of the six-game set.

After scoring first in the previous two games against Tulsa, the Drillers plated the inaugural run of the game Thursday. Alex Freeland hit a solo homer off Naturals starter Tyson Guerrero to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Northwest Arkansas capitalized on a wild pitch in the bottom of the third, scoring two runs on the play to take the lead.

Tulsa tied the game on another homer in the fifth, this time Brendon Davis blasted his eighth of the year. They went ahead in the sixth when Diego Cartaya doubled with one out to score two runs and make it a 4-3 game.

Gavin Cross and Josh Lester each lifted sacrifice flies to the corner outfielders in the bottom of the sixth, tying the game, which stayed that way until Tolbert came up in the ninth.

Dillan Shrum led off the bottom of the inning with a double before Leonel Valera came in to run for Shrum. Shervyen Newton dropped down a sacrifice bunt for the first out of the inning and the Drillers intentionally walked Javier Vaz to set up a potential double play. Tolbert stopped in and singled on the first pitch he saw, plating Valera to end the game and give the Naturals their first win of the week.

The Naturals and Drillers continue their series on Friday at 7:05 PM CT with RHP Luinder Avila (5-3, 4.44) against Tulsa RHP Hyun-Il Choi (1-2, 6.75). Fans can catch all the action with the "Voice of the Naturals", Shawn Murnin, by watching on MiLB TV, MLB TV, and Bally Live. Additionally, fans can listen to the radio call of the game on www.nwanaturals.com or through the MiLB app.

