Frisco Loses Second-Straight Game in Midland
June 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Frisco RoughRiders News Release
MIDLAND, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders dropped their second-straight game to the Midland RockHounds 2-1 on Friday night from Momentum Bank Ballpark.
Midland (38-29) scored first in the fifth inning on an RBI ground out from Jeisson Rosario, plating Denzel Clarke to make it 1-0 against Frisco (44-23) starter Nick Krauth (5-3). Krauth allowed just two runs over six innings while striking out four and walking two in his team-best fifth quality start of the year.
Krauth returned to the hill in the seventh, but allowed three-straight hits, including an RBI single from Clarke, before being replaced by Ricky DeVito. DeVito went two scoreless innings in his outing.
Offensively, Josh Hatcher scored Frisco's only run in the ninth inning on a wild pitch, avoiding being shut out for the second game in a row. Liam Hicks led the Riders with three hits while Hatcher, Alex De Goti and Maximo Acosta all contributed hits as well.
Gunnar Hoglund (7-4) out-dueled Krauth, throwing 5.2 scoreless innings to earn the win while Austin Briggs recorded the final five outs from Midland to capture his first save of the season.
Across the first four games of the series, the Riders have been outscored 11-8.
Next, the RoughRiders continue their six-game series with the RockHounds at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 22nd. RHP Dane Acker (3-2, 2.81) gets the ball for the Riders while Midland has not announced a starter.
For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit or call 972.731.9200.
