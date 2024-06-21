Rodriguez Stellar in Relief, Hooks Rally for Friday Night Win
June 21, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Corpus Christi Hooks News Release
CORPUS CHRISTI - Luis Angel Rodriguez struck out a season-best eight batters over four shutout frames Friday night as the Hooks came back to beat Springfield, 4-2, before 4,150 fans Friday night at Whataburger Field.
In the fourth inning, Corpus Christi notched three hits and three runs to turn a 2-0 deficit into a lead. Brice Matthews began the rally with a double to right-center. Zach Dezenzo followed with a one-out single before Tommy Sacco Jr. doubled to left-center to plate the pair. Sacco later scored on a wild pitch.
Dezenzo added insurance with 413-foot frozen rope into the Hooks bullpen in left for his first home run in three games with CC.
Hooks starter Miguel Ullola struck out seven over four innings, exiting with a pitch count of 84.
Rodriguez entered and proceeded to retire 12 of 14 batters to pick up his fourth win.
Cole McDonald, making his Hooks 2024 debut, induced a double play en route to a scoreless ninth and his eighth career Double-A save.
