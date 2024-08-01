Wind Surge Fall Short After Late Rally against Naturals

August 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge lost 6-5 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium. The Wind Surge are 341 fans from attracting the one millionth fan! The Delano Gate will open early tomorrow at 5:45 pm.

Carter Jensen grounded an RBI single into right field in the top of the third. The Naturals have scored first in all three games so far this week.

Tyler Dearden brought in Luke Keaschall from third on a sacrifice fly to left in the last of the fourth. Ricardo Olivar and Carson McCusker would also score on a pair of plays at the plate, a steal and a wild pitch, respectively, to put up a three-run frame for the second time this week and a 3-1 advantage.

Base Running Perfection, Wouldn't You Say?

Ricardo Olivar and Carson McCusker both slid home on a double steal and a wild pitch to bring us ahead.

Josh Lester and Dillan Shrum would connect on a run-scoring single and double to tie the game in the top of the sixth. A sacrifice fly the other way to right field from Diego Hernandez and two-line drive RBI singles to left by Tyler Tolbert and Gavin Cross made it a crooked inning for Northwest Arkansas, who now led 6-3.

Keaschall yanked a sacrifice fly to left in the seventh, and then McCusker powered his 10th home run of the season, a solo shot, over a leaping Cross in right field in the eighth to put the Wind Surge within one. McCusker's long ball makes him the first Wichita hitter to eclipse double-digit home runs this season.

Tanner Schobel entered as a pinch hitter and walked on four pitches to start the bottom of the ninth. A putout back to the pitcher pushed him up to second, and he scooted ahead another 90 feet on a wild pitch before a game-ending groundout.

Andrew Morris stands at 5-3 in Double-A after the loss, surrendering six earned runs on seven hits and four walks with four strikeouts over five and one-third innings of work.

The Wind Surge continue their series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at Riverfront Stadium tomorrow Friday, August 2, at 7:05 PM, on Star Wars Night. Wichita will be wearing special Star Wars themed jerseys that will be available for auction after the game and postgame fireworks. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM and windsurge.com or watch them online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

