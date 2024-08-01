Four-Run Ninth Lifts Cards to Comeback Win

August 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

TULSA, OK - Jacob Buchberger hit a go-ahead two-run homer, and the Cardinals scored four runs in the top of the ninth inning as Springfield came from behind to defeat the Tulsa Drillers 5-2 on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. With the win, the Cardinals even the series at one game apiece.

Decisions:

W: Jack Ralston (4-1)

L: Lucas Wepf (3-1)

S: Matt Svanson (17)

Notables:

Trailing 2-1 going into the top of the 9th inning, the win represents just the 2nd win for the Cardinals when trailing after 8 innings. Springfield is now 2-34 in those situations.

The Cardinals finished the month of July 16-7, the most wins they've had in a month so far this season.

Nathan Church went 2-for-3 with two walks and an RBI to extend his on-base streak to 16 straight games.

The 9th inning began with Chandler Redmond drawing a walk in a nine-pitch plate appearance to extend his on-base streak to a season-high 10 games.

Quinn Mathews fired 6.0 innings of one-run ball with 9 strikeouts, the most he's recorded in his 5 starts with Springfield.

Matt Svanson is now 17-for-17 in save opportunities, and his 17 saves lead all of Double-A.

On Deck:

Thursday, August 1: SPR RHP Zane Mills (4-0, 3.35 ERA with High-A Peoria) vs TUL RHP Christopher Campos (1-1, 3.16 ERA).

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, and MiLB.TV.

