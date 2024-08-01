Bratt and Pitching Shine, Riders Take Tight Game in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders outlasted the San Antonio Missions 1-0 on Thursday night from Nelson W. Wolff Municipal Stadium.

Frisco (19-11, 63-36) scored their only run on the night in the second inning against Missions (14-16, 45-53) starter Austin Krob (3-9) when Luis Mieses ripped an RBI double down the right field line to make it 1-0.

That score held as Mitch Bratt (1-0) earned the victory in his Double-A debut, throwing five innings while surrendering just one hit and striking out four to two walks in his start.

The Frisco bullpen then combined to finish off the shutout with Reid Birlingmair throwing two innings and both Robby Ahlstrom and Skylar Hales tossing a scoreless frame. Hales took home his first Double-A save in the process.

Offensively, the Riders collected 10 hits, but went just 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Mieses went 3-for-4 while both Josh Hatcher and Cody Freeman had two hits.

Chaos ensued in the sixth inning when benches cleared, resulting in four ejections for Frisco (Manager Carlos Cardoza, Pitching Coach Jon Goebel, Development Coach Kawika Emsley-Pai and Player Alex De Goti) and two for San Antonio (players Connor Hollis and Ripken Reyes).

The win marked their 13th-straight win over the Missions this season. They are now 14-1 against San Antonio on the year.

Next, the RoughRiders and Missions meet for game four of the series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday, August 2nd. RHP Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) will take the ball for the RoughRiders against RHP Henry Baez (0-0, 3.38).

