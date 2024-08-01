Dombroski Pens Scoreless Debut, Amarillo Wins in 10

August 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

CORPUS CHRISTI - A 10th-inning squeeze bunt by Jean Walters pushed the Sod Poodles past the Hooks, 3-2, Thursday night at Whataburger Field.

Jordan Brewer, celebrating his 27th birthday, scored both Hooks runs Thursday after providing the game-winning hit in Corpus Christi's 10-inning triumph on Wednesday. In the second, Brewer doubled to left and then came home on an infield hit by Kenedy Corona and a sac fly from Colin Barber.

The Hooks struck again in the fourth thanks to consecutive singles by Brewer and Corona. Following a walk to Barber, Rolando Espinosa lifted a sac fly to right for a 2-0 CC edge.

Trey Dombroski, making his Double-A debut, stranded three hits and two walks in the four-inning start.

James Hicks left five on base over his 3 2/3 frames but Amarillo broke through with markers in the sixth and eighth to tie the game.

Cole McDonald, who has not allowed a run in 11 Texas League games this season, retired all four he faced in relief of Hicks.

Andy Weber opened the home 10th with a base hit to right, placing runners at the corners to set up Walter's game-winning bunt. Charged with the tough-luck loss, Brody Rodning struck out the next two to end the inning.

