Flying Chanclas Blanked by RoughRiders

August 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - The Flying Chanclas de San Antonio returned to Wolff Stadium to take on the Frisco RoughRiders. San Antonio's losing streak extended to six games with a 1-0 defeat on Thursday night. Frisco plated a run in the second inning while holding the Flying Chanclas to just two hits. Mitch Bratt records the win in his Double-A debut.

Austin Krob was the starting pitcher for the Flying Chanclas. The southpaw allowed two runners to reach base in the top of the first inning. After retiring the first two batters, he allowed back-to-back singles to Josh Hatcher and Cody Freeman. With runners on the corners and two outs, Cooper Johnson struck out swinging to end the inning.

Frisco plated a run in the top of the second inning. Aaron Zavala began the frame with a single to right-center field. He advanced 90 feet on a balk from Krob. Krob retired the next batter before allowing an RBI double to Luis Mieses. San Antonio trailed 1-0.

Mitch Bratt was the starting pitcher for the RoughRiders. The southpaw was making his Double-A debut. Through the first three innings, Bratt allowed one base hit and two walks while striking out three batters. Ripken Reyes recorded the first hit with a single in the third base.

Frisco threatened to improve their lead in the top of the fourth inning. Aaron Zavala singled to start the frame. Frainyer Chavez grounded into a double play. Back-to-back singles from Daniel Mateo and Mieses kept the inning alive. Keyber Rodriguez grounded out to end the inning.

The fifth inning saw Frisco put two runners on base once again. Maximo Acosta and Hatcher hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. Freeman flew out for out number one. Cooper Johnson lined into a double play with Acosta being doubled off at second base.

The top of the sixth inning saw tensions rise, the benches clear and multiple ejections. With a runner on first base and two outs, play was paused with both sides visibly upset. After warnings were issued from the umpires, Krob threw a pitch down and inside to Mateo. More chirping ensued and the benches cleared. After a nearly 30-minute delay, Ripken Reyes, Luke Montz and Connor Hollis were ejected. For Frisco, Carlos Cardoza, Alex De Goti, Kai Emsley-Pai and Jon Goebel were tossed. Krob was removed from the game due to the delay and Raul Brito finished the inning.

Bratt's debut lasted five innings. The southpaw kept the Chanclas off the scoreboard while allowing one hit and two walks. Along the way, he struck out four batters. Reid Birlingmair took over for the lefty in the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Skylar Hales took the mound for the save attempt. Brandon Valenzuela grounded out to start the frame. Cole Cummings grounded out to first base for out number two. Robbie Tenerowicz kept the game alive with a hit by pitch. Jarryd Dale entered the game as a pinch-runner. Michael De La Cruz flew out to end the game.

Post-Game Notes

Final Score: 1-0

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 14-14, 45-51 on the season

6th shutout loss of the season

Seven players and coaches ejected during the top of the 6th inning

6-game losing streak

Attendance: 3,175

Austin Krob (Flying Chanclas starter): L, 5.2 IP, 9 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Mitch Bratt (RoughRiders starter): W, 5.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K

Prospect Recap

Ryan Bergert (#3 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Saturday, August 3rd

Austin Krob (#4 Padres prospect): L, 5.2 IP, 9 H, ER, 2 BB, 5 K

Victor Lizarraga (#5 Padres prospect): DNP

Brandon Valenzuela (#6 Padres prospect): 0-4, 2 K

Marcos Castañon (#7 Padres prospect): 0-2, BB

Henry Baez (#23 Padres prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 2nd

Francis Pena (#25 Padres prospect): DNP

David Morgan (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

Kumar Rocker (#3 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Friday, August 2nd

Abimelec Ortiz (#11 Rangers prospect): DNP

Emiliano Teodo (#16 Rangers prospect): DNP

Winston Santos (#17 Rangers prospect): Scheduled to pitch Sunday, August 6th

Mitch Bratt (#21 Rangers prospect): W, 5.0 IP, H, 2 BB, 4 K

Aaron Zavala (#22 Rangers prospect): 1-3, R, BB, K

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday, August 2nd. Right-hander Henry Baez (0-0, 3.38) is scheduled to pitch for the Missions. Right-hander Kumar Rocker (0-0, 0.00) is scheduled to pitch for Frisco. Friday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

