Amarillo Outlasts Corpus in Ten

August 1, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - The Sod Poodles won 3-2 in ten innings behind wonderful pitching by the entire staff.

Billy Corcoran delivered his ninth quality start of the season while Will Mabrey, Zach Barnes, and Jhosmer Alverez delivered four hitless innings in relief, striking out nine in the process. Lyle Lin made a huge impact on offense in his return, going 4-4 with an RBI Double.

Trey Dombroski became the second straight Hooks starting pitcher to make his Double-A debut on the mound and worked around a couple of two out baserunners to send the Soddies to the dugout scoreless. Tim Tawa had a single and a steal in the inning. Billy Corcoran started his outing with a bang, striking out the side in order.

Lyle Lin and Kristian Robinson delivered back-to-back singles with one out but neither of them would advance past second base. Corcoran struck out the first four batters of the game before allowing a double and an infield single. With runners on the corners, second base was stolen to make it second and third. A sacrifice fly to right scored the first run of the game but Corcoran limited Corpus Christi to just one.

The Sod Poodles were set down in order in the third, while Corcoran worked around a leadoff double to keep the game at 1-0. Corcoran tied his season high of seven strikeouts in the inning.

Lin collected his second hit of the game in an otherwise uneventful road half of the fourth. After striking out his eighth batter, the next three reached on two singles and a walk. A sacrifice fly to left scored the second run of the game and Corcoran worked out the inning scoreless after that.

Facing a new pitcher, the Sod Poodles didn't fair much better in the fifth. They had a pair of two-out singles from D'Orazio and Tawa that didn't amount to a run. Corcoran allowed one hit in the inning, but D'Orazio threw a strike to second base to nab the runner trying to steal.

The Soddies finally got on the board in the sixth. Andy Weber singled and scored on Lin's third hit of the game, an RBI double in the left-center field gap. Corcoran finished off another quality start with a 1-2-3 inning.

Trailing 2-1 in the seventh, Amarillo threatened to score after base hits from D'Orazio and A.J. Vukovich but alas, they could not score. Will Mabrey came in and dominated, striking out the side in order with brilliant curveballs.

After Weber flew out to start the inning, Lin delivered an opposite field hit for his fourth of the night. Jean Walters pinch ran for him and stole second base to put the tying run in scoring position. Robinson drew a walk to put two runners on. After Wilderd Patino struck out, Jancarlos Cintron came through with a clutch single up the middle to tie the game and advanced to second on the throw. With runners on second and third, D'Orazio grounded out to third to end the inning. Zach Barnes came in to relieve Mabrey, and spun a 1-2-3 inning of his own while picking up a K.

The Sod Poodles went down in order in the top half of the ninth. Barnes worked his second scoreless inning of relief, allowing just a walk.

Castillo started at second base in the tenth, and Weber singled to right field that put runners on the corners. A safety squeeze from Jean Walters scored the go ahead run. The Soddies led 3-2 going into the home half where Jhosmer Alvarez struck out the side in order to secure a save and a Soddies win.

The Sod Poodles outlasted the Hooks in a ten inning, 3-2 victory on Thursday night and will return to Whataburger field Friday night for game four of the series at 7:05 P.M.

Billy Do Be a Hero: Billy Corcoran continued to shine in 2024 as the tall righty spun another quality start Thursday night. He has now thrown nine quality starts this season out of his 13 starts. He finished them game with a season high eight strikeouts, one shy of his career high. He threw 6.0 innings and allowed just two runs, one walk, and six hits. He lowered his season ERA to 3.73.

The Arm Barn: The bullpen had several quality performances on Thursday night starting with Will Mabrey. He pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning while striking out the side. Zach Barnes came in for two straight hitless innings of relief and striking out three of his own. He got the win. Jhosmer Alvarez picked up his first Double-A save, striking out the side in order in the tenth. The three combined for nine strikeouts, distributing them evenly.

Going Streaking: Jancarlos Cintron extended his hitting streak to ten games in clutch fashion. Without a hit in the eighth, he delivered a two-out game tying single.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.