Wind Surge End Travs' Win Streak

May 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers seven game win streak came to a halt in a 6-4 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. The Travs had a pair of leads in the game but the Wind Surge rallied both times behind go-ahead home runs. Starter Kyle Tyler took the loss giving up five runs over 4.1 innings. Isiah Gilliam blasted a 450 foot two-run home run in the opening inning for Arkansas.

Moments That Mattered

* Wichita's Brooks Lee ended Tyler's night with a line drive two-run home run to right field that put the Wind Surge in front for good in the fifth inning.

* With the tying run on in the eighth inning, Matt Scheffler's drive to right-center field was run down by right fielder Alerick Soulaire to keep the Travs down a run.

Notable Travs Performances

* DH Isiah Gilliam: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI

* RHP A.J. Puckett: 1.1 IP, 2 K

News and Notes

* Wichita has won six consecutive games.

* Arkansas is 4-15 all-time at Riverfront Stadium.

Up Next

The series continues on Wednesday night with Bryan Woo (1-1, 1.93) starting for Arkansas against Carlos Luna (0-1, 5.64) for Wichita. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.