Wind Surge End Travs' Win Streak
May 17, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Wichita, KS - The Arkansas Travelers seven game win streak came to a halt in a 6-4 loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Tuesday night. The Travs had a pair of leads in the game but the Wind Surge rallied both times behind go-ahead home runs. Starter Kyle Tyler took the loss giving up five runs over 4.1 innings. Isiah Gilliam blasted a 450 foot two-run home run in the opening inning for Arkansas.
Moments That Mattered
* Wichita's Brooks Lee ended Tyler's night with a line drive two-run home run to right field that put the Wind Surge in front for good in the fifth inning.
* With the tying run on in the eighth inning, Matt Scheffler's drive to right-center field was run down by right fielder Alerick Soulaire to keep the Travs down a run.
Notable Travs Performances
* DH Isiah Gilliam: 1-3, BB, run, HR, 2 RBI
* RHP A.J. Puckett: 1.1 IP, 2 K
News and Notes
* Wichita has won six consecutive games.
* Arkansas is 4-15 all-time at Riverfront Stadium.
Up Next
The series continues on Wednesday night with Bryan Woo (1-1, 1.93) starting for Arkansas against Carlos Luna (0-1, 5.64) for Wichita. First pitch is at 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 17, 2023
- Tulsa Drops Game One in Corpus Christi - Tulsa Drillers
- Wilson, Naturals Walk-Off Cards in Series Opener - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Big Crowd Treated by Comeback Win - Corpus Christi Hooks
- Wind Surge End Travs' Win Streak - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.