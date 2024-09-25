Travs Force Decisive Game for TL Title

September 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

North Little Rock, AR - The Arkansas Travelers forced a decisive third game in the Texas League Championship Series with a 3-1 win over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday night. The win evens the series with the title to be decided on Wednesday. The Travs never trailed in the game and overcame an eight hit deficit for the win. The go-ahead and eventual game winning run scored in the bottom of the sixth inning on a sacrifice fly by pinch-hitter Victor Labrada. Starter Brandyn Garcia tossed three scoreless innings to set the tone. Juan Mercedes was the winner out of the bullpen with Luis Curvelo (1.1 IP) and Peyton Alford (IP) closing it out.

Moments That Mattered

* The Travs struck early, scoring in the first in a two out rally. Alberto Rodriguez finished the rally with a two out RBI single scoring Jared Oliva.

* Labrada's sac fly was set up by the Travs loading the bases on two walks and a Midland throwing error.

Notable Travs Performances

* RF Alberto Rodriguez: 2-3, BB, run, RBI

* LHP Brandyn Garcia: 3 IP, 4 H, 3 K

News and Notes

* Arkansas plays a winner take all game for the Texas League Championship for second straight season.

* Midland had two hits but failed to score in five different innings.

Up Next

The Texas League Championship will be decided on Wednesday night with RHP Logan Evans (0-0, 0.00) starting for the Travs against RHP Jack Perkins (0-0, 1.50) for Midland. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm and it is a Red Out at Dickey-Stephens Park. The game will also be broadcast on 106.7 Buz2, the Bally Live App, milb.tv and mlb.tv.

