Naturals in the Community: 2024 Season

September 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are proud to continue to have a positive impact on Northwest Arkansas as over one million dollars has been raised by participating groups in the past decade through the team's fundraising and community partners program.

During the 2024 season alone, the Naturals partnered with 161 groups and those participants combined to raise $128,953.00 through the Naturals' ticket fundraising programs. Groups included but were not limited to school and music programs, youth sports teams and clubs, churches, civic groups, and non-profit organizations. The club has also hosted a few online auctions over the past year (game worn jersey auctions, tornado relief, etc.) that have helped raise over $20,000.00.

In addition to in-stadium ticket fundraisers and online auctions, the team also connects with the local community through donations and mascot appearances. This year, the team fulfilled over 228 donation requests that equaled nearly $24,103.00 in in-kind donations while sending out a mascot, either Strike or Sinker, to 38 different events in Springdale and nearby towns like: Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Farmington, Huntsville, Centerton, Elkins, Lowell, and Siloam Springs.

NATURALS COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS (numbers as of September 25, 2024):

Donations: 228

In-Kind Value: $24,103

Ticket Fundraising Groups: 161

Ticket Fundraising Money Raised: $128,953 ($1,492,753.00 raised since 2010)

Online Auction Donations: $20,505

Those interested in learning more about these programs should visit www.nwanaturals.com, call us at (479) 927-4900 or stop by our Administrative Offices.

