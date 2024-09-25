Naturals in the Community: 2024 Season
September 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release
SPRINGDALE, Ark - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are proud to continue to have a positive impact on Northwest Arkansas as over one million dollars has been raised by participating groups in the past decade through the team's fundraising and community partners program.
During the 2024 season alone, the Naturals partnered with 161 groups and those participants combined to raise $128,953.00 through the Naturals' ticket fundraising programs. Groups included but were not limited to school and music programs, youth sports teams and clubs, churches, civic groups, and non-profit organizations. The club has also hosted a few online auctions over the past year (game worn jersey auctions, tornado relief, etc.) that have helped raise over $20,000.00.
In addition to in-stadium ticket fundraisers and online auctions, the team also connects with the local community through donations and mascot appearances. This year, the team fulfilled over 228 donation requests that equaled nearly $24,103.00 in in-kind donations while sending out a mascot, either Strike or Sinker, to 38 different events in Springdale and nearby towns like: Bentonville, Rogers, Fayetteville, Farmington, Huntsville, Centerton, Elkins, Lowell, and Siloam Springs.
NATURALS COMMUNITY HIGHLIGHTS (numbers as of September 25, 2024):
Donations: 228
In-Kind Value: $24,103
Ticket Fundraising Groups: 161
Ticket Fundraising Money Raised: $128,953 ($1,492,753.00 raised since 2010)
Online Auction Donations: $20,505
Those interested in learning more about these programs should visit www.nwanaturals.com, call us at (479) 927-4900 or stop by our Administrative Offices.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from September 25, 2024
- Naturals in the Community: 2024 Season - Northwest Arkansas Naturals
- Travs Force Decisive Game for TL Title - Arkansas Travelers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Northwest Arkansas Naturals Stories
- Naturals in the Community: 2024 Season
- Three Naturals Recognized by Royals for 2024 Season
- Naturals Hold off Travs Charge in 7-6 Win Friday
- Homestand Highlights: September 10th - September 15th
- Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Flex Packs, and Family Packs Available for 2025 Season