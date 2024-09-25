Four 2024 Naturals Headed to Arizona Fall League

September 25, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - Every fall Minor League Baseball's top prospects converge on Arizona to take part in the Arizona Fall League (AFL). The 2024 Northwest Arkansas Naturals are well represented in this year's AFL with four of the Royals' nine participants having donned a Northwest Arkansas uniform this season. Catcher and Royals fifth-ranked prospect, Carter Jensen, is joined by Kansas City's #26 prospect and right-handed pitcher Luinder Avila. Right-handed pitchers Brandon Johnson and Anthony Simonelli are also set to take the field for the Surprise Saguaros.

Jensen, 21, began the season with High-A Quad Cities before finishing out the final 41 games of his season in Northwest Arkansas. Carter finished the year with a .233 batting average for NWA with over half his hits going for extra bases. The catcher blasted eight home runs, seven doubles, and three triples to slug .450. He hit 18 home runs between the two levels and finished off the year with a .326 batting average and four home his home runs over 12 games in September. The Kansas City native was the Royals' third-round pick in the 2021 draft.

Avila, 23, was on the opening day roster for the Naturals in 2024 and a member of the team's starting rotation. The Venezuelan finished the year 6-5 with a 3.81 ERA over 19 starts, punching out 82 over his 82.2 innings of work in the Texas League. The righty spent just over a month on the Injured List this season, but after returning to action owned a 2.70 ERA while striking out 11 over his 10 innings.

Johnson, 25, started his third professional season in High-A, striking out 36 over his 24.0 innings out of the bullpen for the River Bandits before earning a promotion to Northwest Arkansas on June 11. The righty continued to mow down hitters, posting 42 k's in 31.1 innings and 27 games out of the bullpen for NWA.

Simonelli, 25, began the year with the Naturals and made a pair of trips to AAA Omaha, eventually ending the season with the Storm Chasers. The righty was electric in relief for Northwest Arkansas, going 4-2 over 33 appearances with a whopping 74 punchouts over his 57.1 innings of work. Simonelli held opposing hitters to a .173 batting average while owning a 0.99 WHIP and a 2.35 ERA, earning three saves for the season.

The four Naturals are joined by the Royals' first-round draft pick and top prospect, first baseman Jac Caglianone, along with left-hand pitcher Chazz Martinez, right-handed pitcher Shane Panzini, first baseman Brett Squires, and KC's #23 prospect, infielder Daniel Vázquez. All Royals prospects will play for the Surprise Saguaros with opening night scheduled for Monday, October 7.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including tickets, groups, stats, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.