Troy Taylor Named TL Postseason All-Star

September 24, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Travelers right-handed pitcher Troy Taylor was selected as a Texas League Postseason All-Star for 2024 as announced today by Minor League Baseball. Taylor was promoted to Arkansas in May and was a dominant closer for the Travs before jumping straight to Seattle in late August. He has been with the Mariners' big league club ever since.

Taylor pitched in 29 games with Arkansas going 3-3 with 16 saves and a 1.17 ERA over 30.2 innings. He struck out 31, walked nine and held opponents to a .151 batting average without allowing a home run. His 16 saves were second most in the Texas League and his 21 total saves in the minors led all of the Mariners farm system. Taylor was drafted by Seattle in the 12th round in 2022 out of UC-Irvine.

